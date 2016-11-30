Seminole football making school history

Seminole Indian Football is heading to the regional finals for the first time in school history. Last week, the Indians beat the Monahans Loboes. We caught up with the Indians, what does this achievement mean to them.

"Its something that we have always talked about since we were little and its really great to go from the season we had last year. To make it this far this year, it's exciting for sure." Said Indians Center Morgan Davidson.



"Credit goes every where, from the lines to the receivers, defense you know. Everybody is doing their job and that is what it takes you know, so its been a big thing for us."

"Its a great honor its a blessing, its a tremendous privilege to be home where its a place where it made a difference in my life when i was a kid growing up and have the chance to give back a little bit that is a great honor. but this is ultimately about these kids they are the ones that have bought in to what we are doing, they have worked hard to make this thing happen and beat a lot of odds. a lot of people did not give them a whole lot of chance to be here but they believe in each other and believe in what we are doing and that is what it takes this time of year. so i could not be happier for this bunch of guys, they are an exceptional group." Said Seminole Indian Head Coach Kent Jackson.

The Indians will take on Sweetwater in the Class 4A Division II Region I Finals. The game will be played Friday night at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

