High school basketball takes center stage in Permian Basin

Three out of four Midland-Odessa high schools, in basketball action, Tuesday night. First up, the red-hot OHS Lady Broncho,s at home, against Monahans.

First half action, Lady Bronchos in white. Ruthie Fox with the ball, she drives by her defender, through heavy traffic and puts up the jump shot for two points. Ruthie finished the game with 13 points.

Then its Fox to Karime Rivas. She drills the three-pointer. Five points for Karime, for the night.

Then, Skylar Herrera grabs the rebound and puts it back up for two, of her 11 points.

Lady Bronchos win 66-17. They improve to 7-1. Kai'Naja Walton led the team with 17 points.

The Permian Lady Panthers, going head to head with Amarillo Palo Duro. Out to Permian High School we go.

Pick it up in the third quarter. Ta'Quasha Lynch with the bucket. But Permian is down 46-22.

Lady Panthers with it again. But Palo Duro comes up with the block and the Lady Dons pick up another point, at the other end. Permian down 50-22.

Fast forward, Lady Panthers save the ball from going out of bounds and it goes right to Aubrea Hall for the three-pointer.

But, in the end, LadyPpanthers fall, 68-47.

In the Tall City, the Midland High Lady Bulldogs, at home, hosting Abilene Wylie, who are also wearing purple and white and are also the Lady Bulldogs.

First quarter action, Midland High in white, working it around the court. Takes the shot, bounces off the rim. MHS gets the rebound, goes in for the shot and gets the foul. Midland High up 7-5.

Seconds later, Midland on offense. The pass to the corner, takes it underneath, bounce pass and up. Midland scores. Wylie takes a time out, to regroup.

Fast forward, MHS on the attack, again, working the ball. Pass to the corner, takes it under with the layup. It falls. 11-9 Midland High.

MHS would go on a 7-2 run and end the first quarter, 18-11. But, Wylie would come back with a squeaker, 55-52.

The girls not the only ones getting some time on the court, Tuesday night. In boy’s action, Midland High also going up against Abilene Wylie. Off to the Chap Center we go, for this match-up.

Pick things up, late, in the first quarter. Abilene Wylie up 16-7. Midland with the inbound pass to the top of the key. Bounce pass and the jumper goes in. 16-9, Wylie.

Fast forward, one minute left in the first quarter, Wylie with the ball and the pass to the outside corner. Thomas Lynch, with the jumper and he's fouled. The bucket counts. The free throw goes in. 22-9, Wylie.

Fast forward. Wylie gets the rebound off midland's shot. Kade Brasel takes it down the court to the top of the key. He lets it go. Sinks the bucket, at the buzzer. Wylie up 28-9 end of the first quarter.

In the end, it was a hard loss for Midland, 75-33. They fall to 0-3.

Back in Odessa, the Permian Panthers versus Hobbs.

The Permian boy’s game started with a bat flying around the gym. Not what you typically expect at a high school basketball game. Eventually the bat was taken care of and to the game.

Anthony Thomas nails the jumper and Permian cuts the Hobbs lead, to just one point, 4-3.

A little bit later, Panthers with the block and Elijah White finishes and gets the foul on the other end. Mojo would get the three-point play, 8-6Ppermian.

But, the Golden Eagles would tie things up. Clay Stasner, with the layup and it is an 8-8 game.

In the end, Permian with the win, 70-74 over Hobbs.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.