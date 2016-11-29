Coach McClendon talks about favorite season memory

Midland Christian Mustang Footballs season ended Saturday. They lost in the TAPPS state semi final game. Head coach Greg McClendon talked about his favorite memory from the season.

" Honestly my favorite memory is how these kids came out when we were 0-3. They came out on Monday and went back to work . Not a hesitation not gloomy or down, it was, lets go to work, this is not who we are or what we are about. Then coming back and reeling off six straight wins. Said Greg McClendon.

