The Road to Arlington in high school football playoffs

A lot of West Texas high school football teams saw their playoff runs, come to an end, this weekend. We started with 23. Tonight, four teams are still in the hunt for a state title. Here's a look at the Road to Arlington.

Week one, Midland High beat El Paso Dorado 73-52. Monahans took down Denver City 62-7. The Greenwood rangers ended their season with a loss to Bushland, 42-49. Andrews ran past Borger, 73-28.

Seminole dropped Perryton, 33-7. Alpine eliminated by Cisco, 49-12. Reagan County dropped out with a 32-8 loss to Coleman. Spearman beat Colorado City, 21-7.

Coahoma suffered a loss to Childress, 58-6. And Littlefield blew out Crane, 63-20. Kermit lost to Muleshoe 68-13. Forsan over Ozona 41-22. Iraan blasts over Baird, 54-21. Wink lost a close one to Cross Plains, 42-50.

McCamey is out at the hands of Anson, 54-12. Buena Vista all over Veribest, 54-8. Balmorhea did the same to the Dawson Dragons, 62-6. Sands fell to Grandfalls-Royalty 46-69. Borden County stayed alive, 56-6 over Sterling City. Marfa and Santa Anna, in a high scoring game. Shorthorns win 94-79. Garden City beat Ira, 63-14. And in TAPPS division, Midland Christian beat Brook Hill, 82-13.

Week two saw more teams eliminated. Midland High suffered a heartbreaking loss to Arlington Bowie, 30-37. Andrews beats Brownwood 59-38. Seminole takes down Iowa Park 46-27. Monahans over Graham 42-21. Forsan takes down New Deal 51-8. Iraan dominates Santos 47-6.

Borden County, with a double overtime win over Buena Vista 40-32. Garden City, blanks Marfa, 51-0. Balmorhea flies by Jayton 62-16. Grandfalls-Royalty edges out Guthrie 58-56.

In TAPPS, Midland Christian over Tyler grace, 49-28. And Midland Trinity over Dallas Lutheran 70-24.

Week three, the number got even smaller. Andrews stunned by Levelland 22-53. Seminole over Monahans 28-21. Forsan falls to Anson 31-43. Iraan over Albany 33-14. Borden County stays alive, they beat Garden City 66-48. Balmorhea takes it to Grandfalls, 87-42. TAPPS action, Midland Christian is out, they lost to a close one to Grapevine Faith, 23-26. Midland Trinity, also out. They fell, hard, to Rockwell Christian, 16-66.

