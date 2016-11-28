OHS Lady Bronchos burning up the basketball court

In high school basketball, the Odessa High Lady Bronchos, off to an impressive start.

Already 6-1 for the season, in non-district play, the Lady Bronchos have a lot of experience on the squad. Something Head Coach Olivia Pyburn says, works to their advantage.

"I have six seniors and they are kind of leading the way, right now, because they've been under me for 2 years now. So, they understand the expectations, to carry on the younger kids. underneath them. So, it's been fun so far," said Pyburn.

"(just) Our hard work, day in and out of practice. The intensity, communication, everything else," commented Lady Bronchos Senior, Kai’Naja Walton.

"(just) Hard work and dedication has led to this. Everybody comes in and works, hard every day and dedicates their time," added Sophomore Skylar Herrera.

