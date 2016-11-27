Watch out for Cyber Monday scams

It's not only the search for the best gift, but the search for the best deal. But what you think may be the best deal could be the best scam.

Cyber Monday is a perfect opportunity for scammers. Phony websites or what are called phantom websites, disappear after a few weeks with the scammers taking your money. They tell you they have the best deals but before you start clicking the check out button, there are some red flags you can look out for.

First, check if the site is secure. You can do this by looking at the URL to see if it has an "S" after HTTP. The "S" stands for "secure."

Check registration records and customer reviews online before shopping to assure the website is safe.

Look at the e-mails that you receive and avoid clicking on spam links. Since Cyber Monday is a time for hackers to send you fake emails, they trick you into clicking a link which could take you to a phantom site.

Always use a credit card instead of a debit card to avoid complicated fraudulent transactions. Since using a debit card is linked directly to your checking account, using a credit card is easier for returns.

Check the tax and delivery fees from the site before making your purchase.

"Cyber Monday is better than Black Friday," said a Cyber Monday shopper Tien Le. "They [people] don't have to take time to get in line, sometimes it's very cold in the morning but with Cyber Monday, they can ship it to you."

