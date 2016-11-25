No trouble in Midland during Black Friday

Midlanders didn't cause much of scene Friday morning during their Black Friday shopping.

Callie Ives, an officer for Midland Police Department said she was surprised at how slow her day was Friday morning.

"It really hasn't been too bad this year. It's my first black Friday to work but it's nothing of what i expected as far as the madness," Ives said.

MPD knows that the holiday season tends to bring an increase in crime so they have a substation at the Midland Park Mall in case a shopper has any trouble.

"Especially during the holiday time we want to make sure that you get to your vehicle with the items that you purchased. We don't have a problem helping you do that," said Ives.

Ives also advises shoppers to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

"Make sure you always have your head on a swivel. Ya know, today is Black Friday so there's a lot of people in a small area. So, my advice would be to make sure you know who's around you."

