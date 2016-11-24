Coach Alexander talks about Rockwall

Midland Trinity Charger Football heads into the TAPPS Six Man Division One Semi Final. They will take on Rockwall Christian. Charger football head coach Antwan Alexander talked about Fridays competition.

" Coach Huckabee has those guys playing great right now. They are a very big team, physical team. They don't do too much as far as fanciness on the offense or defense side of the ball. What you see is what you get. When you have a coach that has been in the game that long, they know what they want. They know how to coach the kids, and they know how to put them into positions to succeed. We have to go into there and keep our head level, make sure we match their intensity and I believe that the team that has the least amount of mistakes will be the team that wins." Said coach Alexander

Fridays game will be 3:00 P.M. in Strawn, Texas.

