Lady Raiders spend Thanksgiving in Florida

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders will spend Thanksgiving on the East Coast, Coral Gables, Florida, to be exact.They are taking part in the Miami Thanksgiving Basketball Tournament, this weekend. They're fresh off a 69-58 win over New Mexico, Sunday.The Lady Raiders will take on Fordham, in the tournament opener Friday afternoon and will face, either Grambling State or Miami, on Sunday.The Lady Raiders will be back home, to host Prairie View A&M, on Tuesday, at United Supermarkets Arena.

