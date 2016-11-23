Red Raiders look to end season on a positive note

With hopes of a bowl game shattered, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have one thing left, this season; hope for a win, against Baylor, on Friday.

Immediately after their 66-10 loss to Iowa State, Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said this was the most embarrassed he has ever been, and took sole responsibility for the team's performance.

The Red Raiders are 4-7 overall and 2-6 in Big 12 play. More importantly, the loss gives Kingsbury a career record of 23-26. He is 3-1 against Iowa State and 12-23 in Big 12 games. Many are asking could this be his last year, at Texas Tech?

“I, really, don't harp on that or think of that, during the season. I've been thinking about trying to win these two games and that's it. So, I think you understand this profession. You understand what college football is about and you're just trying to win every game you can. I think we have pride enough to, for our seniors, to fight our tails off, this week in practice and, you know, compete as best we can against Baylor,” commented Kingsbury, during the post-game interview on Saturday.

Texas Tech versus Baylor, this Friday at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington.

