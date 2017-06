MiLB announced it's Oakland Athletics Organizational All Star Team. 10 of the 12 players are on the RockHounds or played for the RockHounds at one point.This list includes Matt Chapman, Franklin Barreto ,Ryon Healy, Tyler Maricov and Daniel Gossett. In October the Midland RockHounds become the first team in Texas League History to win three consecutive championships.

