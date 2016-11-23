Comfort dogs ease traveler's stress at Midland International Air & Spaceport

United Airlines knows just how stressful holiday traveling can be for everyone. So, here at the Midland International Airport they brought in therapy dogs to give traveler's a happy distraction.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year and often comes with a lot of stress.

Holly Walker with United Airlines says this event has been a success among travelers arriving and departing from Midland.

"Several people have commented how nice it is to have the dogs and what a delight it is to see the dogs here. And it has just helped them de-stress," Walker said.

She also adds that it is a proven fact that petting a dog lowers your blood pressure.

If you didn't get a chance to see the dogs at the airport before you headed home for Thanksgiving, they do plan on being back around Christmas time.



