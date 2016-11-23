Comfort dogs ease traveler's stress at Midland International Air - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Comfort dogs ease traveler's stress at Midland International Air & Spaceport

Comfort dogs at Midland International Air and Spaceport (Source: KWES) Comfort dogs at Midland International Air and Spaceport (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

United Airlines knows just how stressful holiday traveling can be for everyone. So, here at the Midland International Airport they brought in therapy dogs to give traveler's a happy distraction.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year and often comes with a lot of stress.

Holly Walker with United Airlines says this event has been a success among travelers arriving and departing from Midland.

"Several people have commented how nice it is to have the dogs and what a delight it is to see the dogs here. And it has just helped them de-stress," Walker said.

She also adds that it is a proven fact that petting a dog lowers your blood pressure.

If you didn't get a chance to see the dogs at the airport before you headed home for Thanksgiving, they do plan on being back around Christmas time.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly