Fire continues to burn at West Odessa landfill, 20% contained

Odessa Fire and Rescue and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a fire at the Odessa landfill.

West Odessa VFD Fire Chief Jimmy Ellis said crews have been battling the fire since 4:41 Wednesday morning.

Approximately three to four South Ector crews are working on the 50 yard fire. The fire is 25 to 30 percent contained.

Chief Ellis said crews are still trying to fully extinguish the fire, but don't know how it started.

"We had two to three small explosions, probably hairspray and WD40 cans, pretty much anything people throw away," Chief Ellis said.

At this time residents are not affected, the smoke is blowing north, away from I-20. Still smoke can be seen for miles in the air.

The explosions were minor, no one is at risk.

Waste management was not near the area when the fire ignited.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

It is unknown if waste management will be able to unload their trucks at the landfill.

Fire officials say the fire will probably burn most of day.

