NCAA issues stiff penalty against Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame says they will appeal the NCAA's decision to vacate the football teams wins in 2012 and ‘13.

According to a Division I Committee on Infractions Panel, a former student athletic trainer violated NCAA ethical conduct rules, when she committed academic misconduct for 2 student athletes and 6 other football players, with impermissible academic extra benefits.

In a statement, Notre Dame officials say she wrote papers for student athletes. As a result, the athletes played, ineligible, during the 2012-13 and the 2013-14 seasons.

The Fighting Irish must vacate 21, total wins. Notre Dame went 12-0 in 2012. But, were beat by Alabama in the National Championship Game.

Notre Dame has been fined five thousand dollars, placed on probation for one year and issued a public censure.

