UTPB Falcon Men look to stay unbeaten against Sul Ross

In college basketball action, the UTPB Falcon men, taking on Sul Ross, at home. Falcons trying to stay undefeated, on the year.

First half, Jaml McPerson nails the three and he's fouled in the process. The free throw after is good. 4 nothing UTPB. But, the Loboes would answer right back. Xavier Webb with the 3 pointer makes it 4-3 Falcons.

Fast forward, more Sul Ross. This time it's Caleb Thomasson, down low. He puts the Loboes up by one. Falcons, pushing it up court. Zeldric King finishes at the other end with the slam makes the score 13-8, Sul Ross.

In the end, the UTPB Falcons remain undefeated. They beat Sul Ross 88-112 and move to 6-0, for the season.

