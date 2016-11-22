Basketball tournament changes

One of the teams in the Women's Basketball Sonic Thanksgiving Classic dropped out. The classic is hosted by Odessa College each year. The lady wranglers will now be only playing one game instead of two this weekend. On Friday, O.C. will face Texas Lady Red Wolves. on Saturday The Midland College lady Wranglers will face Texas Lady Red Wolves. All games are at The Odessa College Sports Center.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.