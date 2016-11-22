Midland Trinity Football heading to semi finals

Midland Trinity Charger Football is on to the TAPPS Six Man Division 1 Semi Final. Last week they beat Dallas Lutheran 70-24. What is the teams mentality at this point in the playoffs?

" The playoffs, they have gone as expected. I don't think anybody thought that we would lose to Dallas Lutheran, so the real test is this week against one of the better teams that we have faced this season in Rockwell. So we are just looking forward to that." Said Midland Trinity Charger Linebacker Chris Picciano.



Head coach Antwan Alexander said " So far the season in the beginning was not going as according to plan but as any coach, you want you team to start to get better close to the playoffs, get closer and once that part of the season comes, you want them playing and firing on all cylinders and that is what we are doing right now."

The Midland Trinity Chargers will take on Rockwell Christian in the TAPPS Six Man, Division one semi final. This game will be 3:00 P.M., Friday in Strawn, Texas.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.