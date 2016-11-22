Midland water no longer in violation

The residents of Midland received a water notice for the months of August and September. The notices come from the system failing to meet the number of chlorine residuals required in the water by the state.

We reached out to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today on this issue and heard back from them stating as of today, the city of Midland is in compliance with the primary drinking water standards.

The statement reads as follows: "Based on a review of compliance data and as of November 22, 2016, the city has no maximum containment and is in compliance with the primary drinking water."

We also spoke with Sara Bustilloz with the city of Midland prior to receiving this statement and she told us only the southeast side of Midland was affected from this.

The water is safe to drink and does not pose as a harm to anyone.

Bustilloz said it is likely you will still receive a notice for the month of October because they were still working to fix the issue.

