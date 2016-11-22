Caitlyn Nix joined the NewsWest9 team in October of 2016.

Born and raised in Sulphur Springs, TX, Caitlyn attended college at Texas Tech University where she got her Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

During college, Caitlyn worked with MCTV and the Double T Insider, both student ran productions in the College of Media & Communications. She also interned with Texas Tech Athletics Communications and KLBK/KAMC News in Lubbock.

Caitlyn fell in love with West Texas during her time at Tech and is looking forward to living in Midland, while still being close to Lubbock and her beloved Red Raiders.

Caitlyn is an avid sports fan and dog lover. In her free time, she likes to spend time with her family and friends.

She would love to hear you stories so feel free to email her with your story ideas at cnix@kwes.com.