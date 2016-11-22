Ajuaa's giving back for Thanksgiving

While many will be preparing for Thanksgiving day meals with their families, Ajuua's in Odessa will be preparing for a rush on Wednesday.

The reason is to give the homeless a special meal they probably weren't expecting this holiday.

After feeding one homeless man for about a year, Julian Rubio, the CEO of Ajuua's, said that's what sparked an idea to put together this event.

After hearing his story and hardships, Rubio said he knew it was time to give back.



"Whenever I actually started talking to this guy, you find out that's there quite a few more homeless people here in Odessa," Rubio said. "That we don't see and these people for shelter use cardboard, they use newspaper for insulation."



Ajuua's paired up with the organization Helping Hands to make this event come to life.

On Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Ajuua's staff along with volunteers from the organization will be there to not only serve the homeless but anyone who walks in for free.

The economy may be down but Ajuua's is still trying to lend a helping hand.

"There's a lot of people right now that are really hurting," Rubio said. "The economy here has really gone down since the oil prices have. We feel it in the restaurant business and I'm sure that other businesses have felt it also. What we are trying to do is give back to the community and see what we can do as much as we can."

Ajuua's goal is to eventually feed the homeless here in the area once a month to give back to those in need.

The restaurant is located at 2120 Andrews Highway.

