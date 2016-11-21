Veteran walks across the country to serve veterans, first responders

Walking one step at a time, serving veterans coast to coast.

Veteran Larry Hinkle, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, did just that. Walking on foot, seven months and 2,640 miles across the country from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Camp Pendleton, California.

"It opened my eyes to life," said Hinkle. "You ask me a year ago if life could feel this good. I would've told you there's no way."

His walk which he calls The Hump, shows his support to veterans and first responders, through conversation, hugs or handing out gift cards giving them the appreciation they deserve.

"The moment you share with that person you hand it to is priceless, you get it back ten full," he said.

Hinkle's trip is funded by his nonprofit called The Phase Line Organization. Through donations, he was able to feed more than 1,032 veterans at hospitals, VAs and nursing homes.

"We're here for you, reach out, there's always hope. There's always family. Getting back and serving with my brothers and sisters, it makes you feel like you're back in," said Hinkle.

Although his journey is over, Hinkle is headed to his home in Dallas but plans to continue visiting even more veterans through Phase Line Organization. He and his Marine brother, Richard Caruso, will have to find sponsorship to continue helping veterans, sharing stories and supporting them and love.

To help donate to his organization, you can visit his website here. To watch videos of his travels, you can view the Phase Line Organization Facebook page.

"We want to come to your community, love on your veterans and first responders and share the love and make you understand your brothers and sisters are here for you," said Hinkle.

