Odessa officer remembers San Antonio officer killed in ambush

Four police officers were shot Sunday in an ambush style attack.

One of those ambushes took place in San Antonio.

Benjamin Marconi was shot and killed just outside of the San Antonio Police Department.

It's a sadness that is felt not only in San Antonio, but also here locally.

One local law enforcement officer knew Benjamin Marconi and previously worked for the San Antonio Police Department and said the officers there are still his brothers and sisters.

"Anytime one of them is gone, it kinda leaves a little bit of a void for us," Corporal John Chavez with the Odessa Police Department said. "Because now that's one less officer or one brother and sister that not there anymore."

Chavez has been with OPD for about four and a half years and previously worked for SAPD for 11 years.

He knew Marconi and described him as an upstanding officer who would go out of his way for anyone.

"The people that care the most for the community and everything always end up being the ones that get taken from us," Chavez said.

So far this year, 127 officers have been killed and 58 of those have been killed by gunfire, which is up 71 percent from last year.

"It's disturbing and it needs to stop," Corporal Steve LeSueur, with the Odessa Police Department, said. "I mean it's not just happening in San Antonio, but it's happening everywhere and we are definitely aware of it and were just thankful for the support that's been shown to us by the local community."

OPD is asking the residents of Odessa to change their porch lights with blue bulbs through the end of next week not only for Marconi but in remembrance of all officers.

Getting blue bulbs may be something so simple, but it's an easy way for you to show your support to not only local law enforcement, but law enforcement nationwide.

