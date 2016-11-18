Freezing temperatures expected overnight

The first freeze of the season will arrive across most of West Texas Friday night into early Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect from Midnight Central Time Friday night until 9 a.m. Saturday morning for the entire Permian Basin including the counties of: Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Gaines, Scurry, Southern Lea, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, and Reagan. The Upper Trans-Pecos Region including the counties of: Culberson and Reeves. Temperatures across the Permian Basin and the Upper Trans-Pecos are expected to drop into the upper 20's to 32 degrees by Saturday morning.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from Midnight Central Time Friday night until 9 a.m. Saturday morning for Southeast New Mexico including the counties of: North and Central Lea, and Eddy County. The Davis Mountains including the counties of: Jeff Davis, Presidio, and Brewster and across the Marfa Plateau. Temperatures across the Davis Mountains, Marfa Plateau, and Southeast New Mexico are expected to drop into the mid-to-upper 20's by early Saturday morning.

With freezing temperatures arriving to the region; residents across West Texas are urged to protect and wrap outdoor pipes, bring outdoor pets inside, cover or bring plants inside, and check on neighbors or those without adequate heating. Lastly, residents are urged to remember and practice fire safety tips.

