Texas Tactical Jeep Club and Marine Corps hold 3rd annual Toys for Tots

The Texas Tactical Jeep club is working with the local Marine Corps for their third annual Toys for Tots event.

The Odessa Fire Department will make an appearance along with members of Permian High School's Black Magic that be performing.

The toys are delivered to local churches, families with foster children and families in need of holiday financial assistance for gifts in the basin.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Permian High School parking lot.

Bring an unwrapped toy to help out with the event.

