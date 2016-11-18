Highest gas prices in region hit close to home

The most expensive gas prices in the larger West Texas cities is Midland. Prices are something major to consider that can save you some extra cash especially during the holidays.

TexasGasPrices.com reported that the cheapest price of regular unleaded gas in Midland was $1.83, this is six cents more than the cheapest price in Odessa.

The higher prices in Midland raised the average price of gas in the Midland-Odessa area to $1.96 a gallon.

So we took to the pump to see how the people of Midland felt.

"I don't really care, I just pump," Jerry Lewis said.

Lewis said instead of looking at prices, he worries more about the location of the gas station.

"It's closer to the job site. I work about five minutes down the road so I stop here every morning," Lewis said.

Another local we spoke to was not bothered by the high gas prices in the Midland area.

"It's not about the prices because you're gonna have to use gas anyways," Bennie Andrews said. "So no matter what the price is you're gonna fill up anyways. You gotta get the work, you gotta do your personal stuff so I mean everybody complains about the gas prices but everybody pays for it anyways no matter what the price. If it goes up $5 a gallon, you're still gonna buy it."

One man told said he's only here for work but didn't think the prices were that high in Midland.

"'Would you consider driving to Odessa for cheaper gas?' "No, I would not because it's like a 15-20 minute drive and it's probably not that big of a difference," he said.

AAA says nine out of ten people are expected to hop in their car and travel between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27.

So if you are trying to save some extra cash that drive to Odessa may be worth it.

