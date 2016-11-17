Rebel baseball star signs with Texas State

On Thursday, Midland Lee Rebel Baseball player John Wuthrich signed with Texas State. The junior choose Texas State over U.N.M., A.C.U. and several junior colleges. Last year, John won the district MVP award. He had the second highest batting average in the district. He led district in runs batted in. How does the junior plan to make this coming season a success?

"Just try and build from it, work hard every day to get better, and try and exceed it from last year" Said John

John has a 3.97 grade point average. He is a member of the National Honors Society. He is also active in his church youth group.

