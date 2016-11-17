Potential run-off election possible for Midland I.S.D. District 4 candidates

Rachel Stone and John Kennedy are planning for a run-off election after votes from general election ended in tie. (Source: KWES)

The candidates for the Midland I.S.D. District 4 race that resulted in a tie met with the district attorney and election administrator Thursday morning to discuss what is next for this election.

We're told the M.I.S.D. Board of Directors will meet on Monday to canvas the votes and once that takes place, there will be an automatic recount because the race was a tie.

If everything comes out the same and the numbers do not change, their will be a run-off election held on December 17.

Early voting will also be held starting November 30 through Dec. 13 at the Midland County Annex, located at 2110 A. St.

The actual election is scheduled to be at the Palmer Drug Abuse Program building, located at 1208 W. Wall St., but could possibly change.

Rachel Stone, one of the candidates in the race, said it is important that the people get out and vote again if there is a reelection.

"Just remember, please go vote. I know the presidential election was very important but this affects you locally. It affects your children, our entire community," Stone said.

This is a very crucial point for M.I.S.D. because currently Midland I.S.D. .school district is ranked number 199 out of 200 as one of the worst school districts.

