McClendon talks playoffs

Midland Christian Mustang Football is coming off an impressive playoff win over Bullard Brook Hill. Head coach Greg McClendon says the team must stay level headed.

" We want to stay pretty level, we don't want to be to high and we don't want to be too low. What I have asked of the kids, is that we come out after each one of these playoff games with a mindset like we have lost, and we need to fix stuff and we need to get better. After winning six straight, maybe we didn't have the same grit and grind and focus to fix things and we need to finished off with that grit and grind." Said McClendon.

The Mustangs will face Tyler Grace Community, Saturday, 4:00 P.M. in Graham, Texas.

