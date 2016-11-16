Monahans Loboes hungry for Area championship

We are in week two of high school football playoff action: the Area-round. 16 teams, looking to advance. But, possibly no one as much as the Monahans Loboes.

In order for Monahans to avenge an area-round loss, from a year ago, and in order for them to make some changes to this big sign behind me, they are going have to play a very, complete game against Graham on Friday night.

"Our game plan, week in and week out, is try to play keep away, have a good running game and play great defense and keep their offense off the field as many snaps as possible. And so, that plan doesn't change this time of year," said Loboes Head Coach, Mickey Owens.

The Loboes showed us, just what they were capable of in their bi-district blowout of Denver City. But, despite that dominant performance, the team knows it's important to stay humble.

"We feel like we can get this one. But, we can't go in there big headed. We have to go in there with the right mind set and we think we can get it done," said Loboes Linebacker, Ronin Williams.

One guy to keep an eye on is running back Tylan McAllister. This guy had 4 touchdowns, in that playoff opener and he's looking to go full steam ahead into Fridays match-up, against Graham. But he couldn't do it without a certain group of teammates.

"What’s led to my success, is my o-line, like always, bullying people off the line of scrimmage. Giving me a shot to get past the first level,” commented McAllister.

And last but, not least, the Loboes are playing in Jones AT&T Stadium. Yes, that one. The home of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. So obviously, these guys are pretty, hyped about that.

"The atmosphere is exciting. I can't wait to get out there and see what it's like to be out there, on the field and do what Tech does. Maybe, a little more defense, you know. But, it is what is," said Williams.

The big stage and the bright lights are calling. We'll see if the Loboes will take advantage this Friday night.

The Monahans Loboes take on the Graham Steers, Friday night at Jones AT&T Stadium, in Lubbock. Our own Jeffery Gordon will be there, to bring you scores and highlights.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.