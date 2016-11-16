Midland College hosts National Invitational Tournament

Looking ahead in sports. The Odessa College Lady Wranglers and the Midland College Lady Chaps will be in tournament action this weekend.

It's the Midland College National Invitational, at the Chap Center. A total of eight teams are participating, six of them are nationally ranked in the top 25.

First-round action pits the Lady Wranglers against Eastern Arizona, Thursday at 5 p.m. The Lady Chaps will take on Southern Idaho at 7.

The tournament runs Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.