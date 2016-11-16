Bulldog Football Coach talks offense

Midland High Bulldog Football is back in the area round playoff. Head coach Craig Yenzer talked about the teams offense.

" I think we are executing, we are throwing the ball well. I think we have a good mix, I think our guys understand that. There has not been a lot of selfishness. I mean we have a lot of weapons, so we are able to spread the ball around. They have done a good job of begin each others fan. I think that is a huge deal offensively. We are able to run the football , throw the football, so that has been big. " Said Craig Yenzer.

Bulldogs will take on Arlington Bowie in the area round playoff. The game is set for Saturday, 2:00 P.M. in Abilene, Texas.

Copy right 2016. KWES. All rights reserved.