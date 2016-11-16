20 wounded Veterans welcomed to Midland by Show of Support's Hunt for Heroes

The Show of Support organization welcomed 20 veterans and their spouses at the Midland International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Show of Support was founded in 2004 by Terry Johnson. It is a non-profit organization that strives to honor America’s wounded veterans.

Johnson takes pride in this event every year and believes it is important to show support to all veterans.

“If you’ve done this once, you can’t quit doing it again. When you see what it does for them as an individual who has been wounded and doesn’t realize there is other folks that have been wounded, in the same boat he’s in. We’re bringing them together,” said Johnson.

The veterans were overwhelmed by the community that showed up to help welcome them to Midland.

Sgt. First Class, Brian Williams (Ret.) was one of the 20 veterans that was welcomed at the airport. He was shocked to see all the people lined with flags as he arrived at baggage claim.

“It was certainly a special moment. Not something I expected to run in to,” Williams said.

On Thursday, the veterans and their families will be shown around Midland while touring different memorials and the Hunt for Heroes banquet will be held Thursday night.

Each veteran will be presented at the banquet and Show of Support will give each veteran their trademark gift, a rifle.

The heroes will head to San Angelo Friday for their weekend of deer hunting; while the wives will be taken care of in Midland by the wives’ support group.

The veterans will return home Monday morning.

