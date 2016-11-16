LGBTQ center in the works for the Permian Basin

After a post on Facebook that received much support from the area, a dream was started for something that hasn't made its way yet to West Texas.

An LGBTQ center is in the works for the area and it's all thanks to one local member of the community who decided to take a stand.

"I always hoped for something in this area to be for the LGBTQ community," Maximilian Galindo, a member of the LGBTQ community said. "I didn't know what this community could offer."

With uncertainty for the future on his mind Galindo held a meeting to bring the LGBTQ community together, a small gathering he hopes will grow with time.

"We still don't have a name or anything like that," Galindo said. "We're trying to start from nothing and actually realize this dream and make this a reality."

The end goal, a facility that provides answers to questions, counseling, health check ups and more specifically to the LGBTQ community.

A facility that the community will feel comfortable going to.

"Its all about gathering our resources right now trying to figure out who can help us realize this dream," Galindo said.

Anyone a part of the LGBTQ community who is interested or someone who wants to support the cause can contact pblgbt@gmail.com

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.