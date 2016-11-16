Jackalopes take on the Brahmas, at home

The Odessa Jackalopes, on home ice, Tuesday night. They're coming off a split series with Shreveport. They’re taking on the always physical, Lone Star Brahmas.

Off to the Jack Shack we go. Pick up the action in the second period. Jacks down 3-1. Goalie Jon Flakne with the save. He finished the game with ten of those puppies.

Fast forward, still in the second. The Jacks would pull to within one, after a goal by Zach Heintz. Heintz finished with two for the night.

But, the Brahmas would end up taking this one. Jacks lose another one, at home, 5-3.

They have one week to recoup. They'll be on the road, to face Wichita Falls, Thanksgiving weekend.

