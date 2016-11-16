Rebel men lose to Abilene Wylie

In boy’s action, the Midland Lee Rebels, taking on Abilene Wylie at the Midland College Chap Center.

We pick things up in the first quarter. Rebels with the bad pass and Wylie makes them pay. Kyle Roberts finishes at the other end of the court and it’s a 2-2 ball game.

Moving on, Rebels with it again. Juwon Parker air balls it. But, Eron Peña is there for the put back. Rebels down, 7-4.

Fast forward in the same quarter with more from Lee. Nice ball movement, down low and James Lydia comes up with the bucket.

Fast forward to the end, the Lee Rebels drop this one. They lose to Abilene Wylie, 59-38.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.