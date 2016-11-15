Lady Rebel swimmer signs with Texas A&M

On Tuesday, Charlye Campbell signed a diving scholarship with Texas A&M University. She competes in the three meter, one meter and platform.She also considered attending Virginia Tech, Louisiana State and Florida State.

"Its a pretty big deal, for being a diver, going to a d1 college is a big deal. I'm really fortunate that I'm getting his experience because even when I was going through the recruiting process, all of my options were d1 schools and that was really cool. " Said Charlye.

Charyle is a three time high school all american. Last year she placed third in state for 6A girls.

