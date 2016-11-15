Bulldog diver signs with Florida State

On Tuesday, Kile Carriger signed with Florida State. Since freshman year she has been a state qualifier. She has the school record for the 100 breast stroke. She placed third at the state meet in the 100 breast stroke. She was on the schools medley relay team that has the regional record. Kile also swims with COM Aquatics at the national level. Why did she choose Florida State?

" Whenever I went on my visit, I loved the team, they immediately took me in and it was like a big family, loved the coaches. It's Florida, you know, sunny and 75 so really looking forward to all that good stuff. " Said Kile Carriger.

