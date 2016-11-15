Romo talks quarterback controversy

Tuesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo opened up about the teams quarterback situation. On Monday, the team announced Dak Prescot will be the starting quarterback going forward. The rookie has led the team to an NFL best 8-1 record. Romo is healthy enough to play, but will now be the teams backup. During a pre season game, he broke a bone is his back .

"You see football is a meritocracy, you are not handed anything . You earn everything every single day, over and over again. You have to prove it. That is the way that the NFL works ,that is the way football works. A great example of this is Dak Prescot and what he has done. He has earned the right to be our quarterback.

