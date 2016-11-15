Midland police officer's condition improving following high speed chase

We have an update on Midland Police Officer, Jake Churchwell, who was injured on November 2 during a high speed chase.

Churchwell's sister, Kacy LaDuke, said that he suffered a complete fracture of his C-6 and C-7 vertebrae in his spine. They were told to prepare themselves for the possibility of him never being able to move again.

Churchwell is defying all odds by moving his upper body and was able to communicate with his family for the first time on Monday.

LaDuke tells us that Churchwell will be moved to Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado, to continue his rehabilitation.

Churchwell and his family remain hopeful for his recovery.

His family would like to thank the Midland community for all of the support they have shown them since the accident.

"The community has been wonderful to us. The outpouring of love, all the prayers, all the fundraisers has been beyond amazing. We are so grateful and so happy to be a part of a community that backs our police officers," LaDuke said.

