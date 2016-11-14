Red Raiders look to keep bowl hopes alive

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are fighting to stay in bowl contention. They dropped another close game, this time, to Oklahoma State. That puts them to 4-6 for the season and 2-5 in Big 12 play.

It was a close game in every way. Tech had 376 yards passing. OSU had 395. Tech had 518 yards, total offense. OSU, 605. Patrick Mahomes threw 34-51 for 361 yards and 3 TD's. Mason Rudolph was 20-28 for 395 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Tech defense, even held the Cowboys scoreless in the fourth quarter, while the offense put up 9 points of their own.

I told you last week, Tech needed to win 2, of their last three games, to get invited to a bowl game. They have 2 more chances to make that happen. Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury and former Midland Lee Rebel, Luke Stice talked about what that means for them.

“I think it's more of a coach-type thought process. For them it's just extend your season with your teammates, these guys you've been here with three, four, five years, that's a lot of camaraderie and it's a big deal to go experience it with them. You play on that more so than, hey, the extra practices are huge for our program,” said Coach Kingsbury.

“I think it just comes down to just knowing we've got to attack each day one day at a time and do whatever we need to do to compete at a high level on Saturday. You can't look too far ahead. You see how fast the season has gone by, and it's got to be a day-by-day mentality and knowing you've got to sell out for your brothers in the locker room and do everything you can do to help this team finish on a high note,” commented Stice.

Again, the Red Raiders must win their next two games, to get into a bowl game. They'll travel to Iowa State, this weekend, then wrap up the season, against Baylor, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Friday, November 25th.

