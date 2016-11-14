Several West Texas teams still in playoff games

High School Football is far from over. Several West Texas teams survived the first round of the playoffs, while others did not. Here's a preview of who's still in.

Midland High will take on Arlington Bowie at 2 p.m., Saturday, in Abilene. It’s Andrews vs. Brownwood, on Friday, in San Angelo and Seminole versus Iowa Park in Woodrow.

Monahans goes up against Graham, Friday at Jones AT&T Stadium, in Lubbock.

Forsan versus New Deal, Friday in Denver City and Iraan versus Santo, Friday in Fredericksburg.

In six-man, regional semifinal action; Borden County takes on Buena Vista, Friday in Andrews.

Marfa will go up against Garden City, in Rankin. It will be Balmorhea versus Jayton, in Garden City, Thursday. And Guthrie versus Grandfalls-Royalty. The location for that game is still to be determined.

Newswest 9 Sports will continue to follow all your playoff action. We will have a crew in Lubbock for the Monahans game, Friday night. We'll also be in Abilene, for the Balmorhea game, on Thursday. We'll have crews, at as many games, as possible, on Friday.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.