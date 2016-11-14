Carrigan talks about off season improvements

U.T.P.B. Falcon Football ended its season with loss on Saturday. A 70-21 defeat to Angelo State. The Falcons finished the season with a record of 2-9. They were 0-9 in Lone Star Conference Games. Head football coach Justin Carrigan talked about where the team needs to improve this off season.

" I think that the improvements are going to come, I don't think there is anything specific thing to hit on other than eliminating some of our monumental mistakes that seemed to compound one after another. I think that stuff will come a little bit with experience." Said Justin Carrigan.

