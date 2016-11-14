Midland Christian track star signs with university

One Mustang is heading up to "The Land of 10,000 Lakes". On Monday, Midland Christian Track star Keifer Gilbreth signed with Minnesota State University Moorhead. The Senior says he has been running track since he was in junior high school.

"Im really excited, Im really excited to run at the next level, Im sure it will be a lot of fun. Its a far school but I really like where they are going with the program and everything. I love the coach, the team, the school is great." Said Keifer.

