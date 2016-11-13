Odessa teen killed in car accident is remembered

"He just had a very big heart. He was just so care-free," said mother Misty Stotts.

Family and friends remember the happy and smiling Trey Abila, the 19-year-old who loved baseball, video games, watching movies and spending time with his family.

"Everybody would hear him coming down the street they'd be like, 'Trey's coming, Trey's coming!' Everybody adored him," said Stotts.

But it was a tragic morning, family members left with tears of sadness after Odessa police say Abila passed away in a car accident that hit head on with another vehicle around 3:43 Sunday morning. Family members are still in shock and confusion.

"I just fell," said Stotts. "I just started screaming. That's all I remember."

His mother said the last time she saw Abila was Saturday night before he went out. But instead of spending time with her son, now she and the family will have to lay him to rest.

"You know, I take care of patients all the time," she said. "I look at kids all the time and think, 'What if that's my kid?' And this time it really is my baby."

The family is in need of help with funeral expenses, to help them, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

"I still think he's going to walk through the door any minute," said Stotts. "He didn't even get a chance to live."

This kind-hearted smiling guy, who wanted to serve the military, a loving son, brother, and uncle, forever adored by loved ones is a young kid gone too soon.

