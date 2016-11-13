Man in critical condition following Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash

A Sunday afternoon crash has landed an Odessa man in a hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 2:30, a maroon 2002 GMC Yukon, operated by Sigifredo Martinez, 80, was driving eastbound on 52nd Street.

Martinez was attempting to pull in to a private driveway but failed to yield, hitting an orange 2002 Honda motorcycle that was driving westbound.

The driver of the motorcycle, Colby Ford, 35, was not wearing a helmet and was sent to Medical Center Hospital.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.