Man in critical condition following Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A Sunday afternoon crash has landed an Odessa man in a hospital in critical condition. 

At approximately 2:30, a maroon 2002 GMC Yukon, operated by Sigifredo Martinez, 80, was driving eastbound on 52nd Street.

Martinez was attempting to pull in to a private driveway but failed to yield, hitting an orange 2002 Honda motorcycle that was driving westbound. 

The driver of the motorcycle, Colby Ford, 35, was not wearing a helmet and was sent to Medical Center Hospital. 

