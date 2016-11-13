837 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

Two men were arrested Sunday morning and charged with the possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Deputies with the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Terry Wang, 39, and Skyler Bernon, 22, both from Levelland on State Highway 67, north of Alpine.

That’s when Deputies found approximately 837 pounds of marijuana bundles inside the truck, along with a firearm.

If convicted the men could face anywhere between 2 to 10 years in a federal prison.

Sheriff Ronny Dodson said both Wang and Bernon have been turned over to the DEA and will be arraigned Monday morning.

