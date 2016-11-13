Willie Nelson concert postponed - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Willie Nelson concert postponed

Courtesy: Wagner Noel Website Courtesy: Wagner Noel Website
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Willie Nelson concert set to be held at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center has been postponed. 

According to a press release sent out from the Wagner Noël, Nelson is feeling under the weather. 

They are asking for anyone with tickets to hold on to them until more information is known and a new show date is announced. 

