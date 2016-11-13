One Odessa man is dead after a fatal crash

An Odessa man is dead after a crash that happened in Northwest Odessa in the early Sunday morning hours.

Police and the Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the call on the 4800 block of Golder in reference to a major crash around 3:43 a.m.

The investigation revealed a maroon 2014 Jeep with three passengers was traveling south on Golder. A black 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Trey Abila, 19, was traveling north on Golder.

Police said Abila veered to the left to the center line and struck the Jeep head on. Abila was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Myra Hernandez, 25. The passengers were identified as Joshua Cabrera, 25, and a child. They were all taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

