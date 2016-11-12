American Legion Post 119 Celebrates Veterans Day

Celebrations for veterans in the Permian Basin continued Saturday morning.

The national holiday was yesterday but residents still gave them an extra day.

The Tall City American Legion Post 119, partnered with American Heritage Cemetery and Funeral Home for a Veterans Day service.

The event included music, veteran speakers and our future leaders of tomorrow also wrote special messages for our former troops.

Both the owner, David Cole, of American Heritage and, William Elkins, a Veteran say it's important to keep veterans in mind and show your appreciation.



"When you take time out of, not only a busy day, but a busy life the coming and the going, to show that appreciation," Cole said.

"It's a matter of being able to honor these guys,” Retired Tech Sergeant Elkins said. “Because the Vietnam era, like my dad and my uncle, those guys, when they got out, they didn't have anyone saying thanks for coming home and stuff like that. They got treated kind of poorly. So, it's nice to show these guys that there are people who care about them."



The post also said they want to bring to awareness as statistics say about 22 veterans a day take their own life.

They say showing support through events like this on Veterans Day can help bring morale up for those who have since left the force.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.