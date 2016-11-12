Santa is coming to town

It's that time of the year again as Santa has made his way into Midland for his annual pictures and events with children from the area.

Santa arrived Nov., 12 and will stay until Christmas Eve at the JCPenney Court in Midland Park Mall.

November 19, families are invited to welcome Santa at the mall from noon to 2 p.m.

You are also invited to take part in the three events coming up.

Those events are Caring Santa Nov., 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, Santa's Magical Arrival and Salvation Army Angel Tree Kick-Off on Nov., 19, and Cookies with Santa on Dec., 10.

If you would like to skip the line and reserve your time with Santa, you can do so at by clicking this link.

